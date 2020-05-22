61 new confirmed Idaho COVID-19 cases
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported on Friday there are at least 2,595 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 33 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.
The state says there are 2,356 confirmed cases and 239 probable cases. See the chart below.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 45.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 2 persons with unknown age.
The state is reporting there are 1,735 recovered COVID-19 cases.
Two new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 79.
State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, nine people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 17 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 51 people were 80+.
96.2% of deaths with known race were White. 2.6% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 1 death is pending.
94.9% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 5.1% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.
The state said 225 hospitalizations have been reported, and 94 cases have been admitted to the ICU.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Bannock County. You can read more about that HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting no new cases Friday.
Governor Brad Little announced during a press conference Thursday Idaho will enter Stage 2 of Idaho Rebounds on May 16.
Governor Little announced bars can now open during Stage 3 on May 30, two weeks before what was previously anticipated.
Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebound plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. For business protocols available, click here.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
|741
30
2
|53
1
0
|23
2
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|499
308
113
28
21
29
22
1
|11
66
24
2
1
6
4
0
|5
19
2
0
1
0
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|18
10
12
5
2
2
1
|14
1
8
2
0
1
0
|0
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
|14
6
1
3
|4
0
0
0
|0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
|66
4
|1
0
|0
0
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
|72
3
6
|9
0
1
|19
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|264
13
19
9
3
31
|20
4
4
0
0
3
|6
0
2
0
0
0
|TOTAL
|2,356
|239
|79
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
You can view emergency announcements and closures here.
