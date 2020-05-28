Governor Little to host Stage 3 press conference Thursday
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Governor Brad Little will host a press conference regarding Stage 3 of Idaho Rebounds at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
You can watch the press conference below.
Stage Three – If no significant increase in cases and criteria remain met (May 30 – June 12***)
Every two weeks: re-evaluation against criteria to determine feasibility to move from one stage to the next
***ALL CRITERIA MUST BE MET TO MOVE STAGES AND DATES ARE ESTIMATED TARGETS
Business Protocols for Opening — Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebound plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. For business protocols available, click here.
|INDIVIDUALS
|EMPLOYER
|SPECIFIC TYPE EMPLOYER
|Vulnerable Idahoans can resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed.
|Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.
Return employees to work in phases, if physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation are feasible.
|Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) are prohibited and those employees and providers who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene and infection prevention.
|Gatherings, both public and private, of 10-50 people, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed can occur. Find gatherings guidance here.
|Employees who are considered vulnerable individuals should continue to self-quarantine. Special accommodations for these employees should be made in the workplace if they are unable to work from home.
|Bars can open if they demonstrate ability to meet business protocols.
Nightclubs remain closed, except can open as a bar if business protocols are met. Develop plans for operating as a nightclub with diminished standing room occupancy in order to open in Stage 4.
|Non-essential travel can resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission (individuals should adhere to state and CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel).
|All open businesses continue to follow protocol for opening.
|Large venues (e.g., movie theaters and sporting venues) remain closed, develop plans for operating with limited physical distancing protocols in order to open in stage 4.
|Discontinue the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho.
|Non-essential travel can resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission (employers should adhere to state and CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel).
Comments