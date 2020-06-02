Increased COVID-19 cases confirmed in Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Region

Coronavirus Coverage

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KDIK) - As restrictions have been loosened and the State is re-opening, an increase in COVID-19 cases, along with a death in a neighboring health district, have been documented throughout Eastern Idaho over the past week.

In Eastern Idaho Public Health’s (EIPH) region, most of the confirmed and probable cases have been associated with gatherings where people attended while ill and social distancing and other health and safety protocols were not observed.

As people are starting to get out and interact with others, EIPH is starting to see small clusters of cases being linked to multiple households.

“We understand that social connections are vitally important to people, but we also want people to take precautions when interacting with others to minimize the opportunities for COVID-19 to be spread,” EIPH Director Geri Rackow said.

If you suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19 or that an exposure has occurred at your business, organization, event, etc., contact Eastern Idaho Public Health immediately on our COVID-19 hotline (208-522-0310) so they can help you assess the situation and navigate the process to determine what next steps need to happen.

COVID-19 risk reduction strategies include: