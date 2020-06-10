5 new COVID-19 cases in Southeast Idaho

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has five new confirmed cases.

There are four new cases in Bannock County and one in Franklin County.

This brings the total to 94 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho.

• The patient is a female, under the age of 18, from Bannock County. She is home recovering. The case is considered community transmission.

• The patient is a female, under the age of 18, from Bannock County. She is home recovering. The case is considered community transmission.

• The patient is a male in his 40s from Bannock County. He is home recovering. The case is considered community transmission.

• The patient is a male, under the age of 18, from Bannock County. He is home recovering. The case is considered community transmission.

• The patient is a female in her 20s from Franklin County. She is home recovering. The investigation is ongoing. Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connectionto travel or other confirmed cases.

31 of the 94 total confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.

Prevention methods include:

• Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Avoid people who are sick.

• Practice social distancing (6ft).

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.