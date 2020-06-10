Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Pocatello restaurant

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health reports customers of Perkins Restaurant in Pocatello may have been exposed to COVID-19 on June 2 or 3.

A server at the location at 1600 Pocatello Creek Road has been confirmed as having COVID-19.

While the risk to public health is low, there is the possibility customers could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health is recommending persons who had been to Perkins on June 2 or 3 monitor themselves for any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain,

sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.

Experts believe symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

If you experience any of the symptoms listed above, contact your healthcare provider. The risk of exposure is considered small, but not zero.

"Exposure to wait staff is more than casual contact like you would have at a

grocery or convenience store. Because of the nature of the contact, we believe it is important to notify the public,” said Maggie Mann Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) District Director.

Perkins has cooperated fully with the investigation into the situation.

Limiting face to face interaction is still absolutely critical to slow the spread of this virus in our communities.

Increased COVID-19 cases underscore the importance of practicing COVID-19 risk reduction strategies which include:

• Staying home if sick.

• Practicing physical-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals).

• Wearing a fabric face covering or mask when in public settings where physical distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or our sleeve.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer.

Testing is available by calling 208.234.5875. For more information regarding COVID-19, visit siphidaho.org or call the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Hotline Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm at 208.234.5875. You can also watch us live on Facebook Monday - Friday at 11 am.