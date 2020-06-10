Local surge boosts Wyoming COVID-19 count to 760

Coronavirus Coverage

CODY, Wyo. (AP) - A surge in one county has boosted the number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming.

Uinta County in southwestern Wyoming has confirmed 11 new cases of the virus in just one day, bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases to 32, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The local surge raised Wyoming's total count of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases to 760. Of those, 600 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed by COVID-19 in Wyoming rose Tuesday to 18 with the death of an adult woman from Fremont County. A fourth resident of a Washakie County nursing home died in Montana and will be added to that state's total.

Outside Uinta County, new infections in Wyoming were low, with no more than two new cases in any county on Tuesday.

In Park County, where testing has confirmed just two cases, analysis of sewage collected from the city's wastewater system April 28 and May 31 have showed no signs of the virus, the Cody Enterprise reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.