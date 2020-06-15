63 new Idaho COVID-19 cases since Saturday

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

That breaks down to nine on Sunday and 54 new cases on Monday.

The state no longer reports numbers on Sundays.

There are at least 3,462 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state says there are 3,121 confirmed cases and 341 probable cases. See the chart below.

The state is reporting there are 2,877 recovered COVID-19 cases.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has four new confirmed cases. You can view more information HERE.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 43.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes two persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 827 cases.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 88.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 17 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 59 people were 80+.

95.5% of deaths with known race were White. 2.3% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, and 1.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for zero deaths is pending.

93.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero deaths is pending.

The state said 270 hospitalizations have been reported, and 100 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 851

34

3 64

1

0 22

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 504

402

180

31

123

49

89

1 11

81

28

4

20

10

14

0 5

25

3

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 56

10

19

9

2

3

2 30

1

10

3

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 62

25

4

7

14 5

0

1

2

2 1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 101

7

18 1

0

1 0

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 75

3

7 9

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 331

13

24

9

6

51 29

4

4

0

0

6 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 3,121 341 88

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.