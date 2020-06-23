Utah governor: No economic shut down despite virus spread

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Gov. Gary Herbert says he has no plans to shut down the economy even though he shares some of the concerns of the state's epidemiologist.

She warned a "complete shutdown" might be imminent if Utah can't stop a prolonged spike of coronavirus cases.

Herbert tweeted late Monday night he appreciated the analysis by epidemiologist Angela Dunn that detailed the spread of COVID-19.

The infection rate and daily case count has doubled since Herbert allowed many businesses to reopen in mid-May.

Dunn recommended that the state reimpose some restrictions on businesses and gatherings unless the state lowers it's weekly average to 200 cases per day by July 1.