Idaho inmate tests positive for COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Governor Brad Little announced Wednesday an Idaho State Correctional Center inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As one of the last states to have a confirmed coronavirus case in our inmate population, the Idaho Department of Correction has had several months to prepare for a positive case and take the necessary precautions to reduce the likelihood of spread," Little said in a press release.

"The health and safety of the inmates in the state’s custody, as well as the state employees who work with them, is paramount. I am confident that the plan IDOC has in place will meet the health and safety needs of all at IDOC.”

On Wednesday, Idaho officials reported 243 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 4,645.

That is the most the state has ever reported on one day.

