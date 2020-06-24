Record increase of daily Idaho COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 243 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 4,645.

That is the most the state has ever reported on one day.

There are 4,166 confirmed cases and 479 probable cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting eight new cases. There are six new cases in Bonneville County, one in Custer and one in Teton. You can view more information HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health is reporting three new cases. You can read more about that HERE.

So far this week, the hotspots are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Cassia County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 3,610 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes four persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 1,415 cases.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 90.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 59 people were 80+.

94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for one death is pending.

93.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.

The state said 300 hospitalizations have been reported, and 106 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 1,378

46

4 106

1

0 23

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 513

443

199

32

163

51

116

1 11

89

33

4

28

10

20

0 5

25

3

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 73

14

21

11

3

3

2 35

1

10

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 81

32

12

15

21 7

2

1

2

2 1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 154

19

21 1

0

1 1

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 79

3

8 12

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 489

15

48

16

9

87 57

4

8

12

1

10 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 4,166 479 90

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

