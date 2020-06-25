220 new Idaho COVID-19 cases
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 220 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 4,865.
Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections for him to lift additional restrictions, and the state will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic. You can read more about that here.
There are 4,366 confirmed cases and 499 probable cases in 36 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting eight new cases. You can view more information HERE.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has one new case in Bannock County. The patient is a male in his 30s. He is home recovering, and the case is considered community transmission.
Student athletes and staff who had used the weight room at Highland High School on June 18, 19 and 22 may have been exposed to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
Boise County reported its first case.
So far this week, the hotspots are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Payette County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 3,712 recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes five persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 1,520 cases.
No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 90.
State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 59 people were 80+.
94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for one death is pending.
93.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.
The state said 303 hospitalizations have been reported, and 106 cases have been admitted to the ICU.
The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
|1472
46
5
|113
1
0
|23
2
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|517
449
198
32
166
52
118
1
|11
91
33
4
27
10
20
0
|5
25
3
0
1
1
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|77
15
21
12
4
4
2
|36
1
10
5
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
|82
31
12
15
21
|7
2
1
2
2
|1
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Benewah
|170
24
21
|1
0
1
|1
0
0
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
|79
3
9
|12
0
1
|19
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|542
16
52
21
9
87
|59
4
21
12
1
10
|6
0
2
0
0
0
|TOTAL
|4,366
|499
|90
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
