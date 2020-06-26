Record 283 reported Idaho COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported a record 283 new COVID-19 cases on Friday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 5,148.

That is the most the state has ever reported on one day.

Hospitals are preparing for a potential influx of older patients after a recent spike in coronavirus infections among young people visiting bars who are likely bringing the illness home to their parents and grandparents, a health expert said Friday. You can view more about that here.

There are 4,629 confirmed cases and 519 probable cases in 38 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Boundary and Clearwater Counties are reporting its first cases.

Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections for him to lift additional restrictions, and the state will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic. You can read more about that here.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting three new cases. You can view more information HERE.

The Fort Hall Tribal Emergency Management Office (TOEM) has been notified as of June 26, of four new COVID-19 positive cases of residents who live on the Fort Hall Reservation. You can view more here.

So far this week, the hotspots are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Cassia County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 3,827 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes six persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 1,660 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 90.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 59 people were 80+.

94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for one death is pending.

93.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.

The state said 309 hospitalizations have been reported, and 108 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 1636

49

11

1 116

1

0

0 23

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 518

455

199

32

174

52

127

1 11

91

33

4

26

10

21

0 5

25

3

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 77

15

23

13

4

4

2 36

2

10

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 84

37

13

15

22 12

2

1

2

2 1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 175

24

21 1

0

1 1

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater 81

3

10

1 12

0

1

0 19

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 584

16

55

22

9

88 68

5

22

12

1

10 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 4,629 519 90

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.