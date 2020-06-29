209 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Monday, 224 Sunday

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 209 new COVID-19 cases on Monday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 5,752.

The state also reported there were 224 new cases on Sunday. Starting this week, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will update COVID-19 data at coronavirus.idaho.gov daily, including Sundays and holidays.

There are 5,212 confirmed cases and 540 probable cases in 40 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Bear Lake and Oneida Counties are reporting its first cases. You can read more about that HERE.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Minidoka County and Cassia County.

The state is reporting there are 4,073 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes six persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 1,962 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 91.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 60 people were 80+.

94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for one death is pending.

93.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.

The state said 322 hospitalizations have been reported, and 114 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 1920

53

10

4 120

1

0

0 23

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 521

474

203

32

201

54

150

1 11

92

34

4

27

10

25

0 5

25

4

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 78

15

25

14

5

5

2 35

2

11

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 89

41

14

16

24

1

2 12

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 233

31

21 1

0

1 1

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater 83

3

13

1 12

0

1

0 19

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 684

19

68

27

9

90 79

5

21

13

1

10 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 5,212 540 91

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

