New Utah virus cases top weekly record as infections surge

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) - Utah health officials have reported the most coronavirus cases in one week since the pandemic began as a surge in infections continues across the state.

Officials reported 3,638 cases for the week ending Sunday, exceeding the prior record that had been set just a week earlier, KUTV-TV reported. That includes more than 470 new confirmed cases announced by officials Sunday.

Only one person died this weekend - an elderly woman in San Juan County, bringing the number of known fatalities from the virus to 167.

The Navajo Nation, which sprawls across Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, on Sunday reported 55 new coronavrius cases, bringing the total for the huge reservation to 7,469. The nation also reported one more death related to coronavirus, bringing the total to 363.

There have been 21,100 confirmed cases in Utah to date, although officials say the true number is likely higher because not all cases are diagnosed.