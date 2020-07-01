Officials: Oregon could reach 900 new COVID-19 cases a day
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon had a record 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, but officials predict the increase may become much steeper during the next month, potentially reaching 900 new cases per day.
In addition, health officials said daily admissions to hospitals could increase from eight people per day to 27.
Oregon has had five straight weeks of case growth, reaching nearly 9,000 total confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday.
