223 new Idaho COVID-19 cases

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 223 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 6,593.

There are 6,003 confirmed cases and 590 probable cases in 40 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

A Blackfoot-based assisted living facility resident has died due to COVID-19-related illness. You can read more about that HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can read more about that HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting four new cases. You can view more HERE.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Cassia County.

The state is reporting there are 2,801 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes seven persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 2,284 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 92.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 61 people were 80+.

94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for zero deaths is pending.

93.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero deaths is pending.

The state said 350 hospitalizations have been reported, and 121 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Starting this week, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will update COVID-19 data at coronavirus.idaho.gov daily, including Sundays and holidays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 2194

61

14

4 142

2

0

0 23

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 526

545

209

32

224

55

176

1 12

97

35

4

36

10

25

0 5

25

5

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 85

19

27

13

5

6

2 37

2

11

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 96

56

14

16

24

2

4 14

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 301

33

21 1

1

1 1

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater 86

5

20

1 12

0

5

0 19

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 898

23

94

30

10

99 82

5

21

12

1

9 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 6,003 590 92

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

