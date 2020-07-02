Driggs Mayor issues emergency public health order requiring masks

Coronavirus Coverage

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson has issued an emergency public health order effective at midnight Thursday requiring the use of masks in all publicly accessible places within the city.

This includes all retail businesses, restaurants and bars, gyms, schools, parks, churches and any other location where people will tend to gather.

The order requires businesses to post a notice prominently at all entrances and requires all hotel and short-term lodging operators to notify incoming guests of this mandate.

This order is valid for seven days and will be considered by the City Council at its regular meeting on July 7 for extension indefinitely.

"At this time in our history, not wearing a mask is similar to drunken driving," Mayor Johnson said. "An individual may assert their right to endanger our general population and economy, but there are consequences to such irresponsible behavior. If we are to avoid another shutdown or stay-home order, we must take reasonable measures to control this public health emergency. Pro-mask is pro-business!"

