Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Pocatello bars

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Customers of Pub New Harmony, 134 Warren Ave., and Hooligans, 122 N. 3rd Ave., in Pocatello, may have been exposed to COVID-19.

An employee of Pub New Harmony, who was also a customer of Hooligans, has been confirmed as having COVID-19.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health is recommending persons who had been to Pub New Harmony on June 26, 28 or 29 or Hooligans on June 26 monitor themselves for any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, headache, or new loss of taste or smell.

Experts believe symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

If you experience any of the symptoms listed above, contact your healthcare provider. The risk of exposure is considered small, but not zero. “Exposure in a bar is more than casual contact like you would have at a grocery or convenience store. Because of the nature of the contact, we believe it is important to notify the public,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) District Director Maggie Mann said.

Pub New Harmony and Hooligans have cooperated fully with the investigation into the situation. Limiting face to face interaction is still absolutely critical if we are to slow the spread of this virus in our communities. Increased COVID-19 cases underscore the importance of practicing COVID-19 risk reduction strategies which include:

• Staying home if sick.

• Practicing physical-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals).

• Wearing a fabric face covering or mask when in public settings where physical distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you believe you have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.