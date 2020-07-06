23 new COVID-19 cases in Southeast Idaho

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are eight new cases in Bannock County, nine in Bingham County, one in Caribou County, three in Franklin County and two in Power County.

This brings the total to 246 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho.

With the increase of cases in southeast Idaho, Southeastern Idaho Public Health has provided aggregate data instead of specifics for each individual case. The data is below:

Out of the 23 new confirmed cases in southeast Idaho, 16 were female and 7 were male. Seven of them were 18 years old and younger; 12 were between the ages of 19-49; and 4 were 50 years and older.

Eight of the 23 cases were considered community transmission; one was travel related; 12 had contact with a confirmed case, and two cases investigation is ongoing. Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases.

All patients are currently home recovering. Home recovering means that the patient is currently at home recovering; it does not imply that their symptoms are mild. These individuals, at the time they receive their test results, are not ill enough to be admitted to the hospital. Every case is different and severity of symptoms has varied. In addition, symptoms can change and become severe rapidly.

152 of the total 246 confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.

To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.