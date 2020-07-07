Idaho COVID-19 cases spike after businesses reopen, record 487 cases Tuesday

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For a while in Idaho, it seemed like the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over, with most businesses back to nearly normal operations in June.

A new spike of COVID-19, however, has prompted some concern in the mostly rural state.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has called the spike in cases alarming, but so far hasn’t announced any moves to shut the state back down.

Idaho officials reported a record 487 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 8,539.

There are a total of 7,884 confirmed cases and 655 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 6 new cases. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can read more HERE.

The state is reporting there are 2,932 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes five persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 3,016 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 94.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 11 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 62 people were 80+.

94.7% of deaths with known race were White. 2.1% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for one death is pending.

92.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.

The state said 11 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 396, and no new cases have been admitted to the ICU leaving the total at 130.

Idaho is still far from being a national hot spot: The state ranks about 14th in the nation for new confirmed cases per capita, and death rates linked to COVID-19 are minimal here compared to other states.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 3066

73

20

5 186

2

0

0 23

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 531

626

225

33

248

56

201

1 12

101

35

4

39

10

26

0 5

25

5

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 124

20

32

15

5

7

2 38

2

13

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 120

73

17

18

29

2

5 15

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 460

40

1

23

3 4

1

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 93

8

25

2

1 13

0

5

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 1397

34

120

45

11

111 88

5

21

12

1

9 6

0

2

0

0

1 TOTAL 7,884 655 93

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

