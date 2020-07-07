Idaho COVID-19 cases spike after businesses reopen, record 487 cases Tuesday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For a while in Idaho, it seemed like the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over, with most businesses back to nearly normal operations in June.
A new spike of COVID-19, however, has prompted some concern in the mostly rural state.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little has called the spike in cases alarming, but so far hasn’t announced any moves to shut the state back down.
Idaho officials reported a record 487 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 8,539.
There are a total of 7,884 confirmed cases and 655 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 6 new cases. You can view more HERE.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can read more HERE.
The state is reporting there are 2,932 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes five persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 3,016 cases.
No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 94.
State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 11 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 62 people were 80+.
94.7% of deaths with known race were White. 2.1% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for one death is pending.
92.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.
The state said 11 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 396, and no new cases have been admitted to the ICU leaving the total at 130.
Idaho is still far from being a national hot spot: The state ranks about 14th in the nation for new confirmed cases per capita, and death rates linked to COVID-19 are minimal here compared to other states.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|3066
73
20
5
|186
2
0
0
|23
2
0
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|531
626
225
33
248
56
201
1
|12
101
35
4
39
10
26
0
|5
25
5
0
1
1
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|124
20
32
15
5
7
2
|38
2
13
5
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
|120
73
17
18
29
2
5
|15
2
1
2
2
0
0
|1
1
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|460
40
1
23
3
|4
1
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|93
8
25
2
1
|13
0
5
1
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|1397
34
120
45
11
111
|88
5
21
12
1
9
|6
0
2
0
0
1
|TOTAL
|7,884
|655
|93
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments