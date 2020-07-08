As Idaho COVID-19 cases spike, 430 new cases Wednesday

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new spike of COVID-19 cases has prompted some concern in Idaho.

Gov. Brad Little has called the spike in cases alarming, but so far hasn’t announced any moves to shut the state back down. Little will host a press conference regarding Idaho’s K-12 Reopening Plan and Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds at 12 p.m. Thursday. You can watch the press conference here.

Idaho officials reported 430 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 8,969.

There are a total of 8,307 confirmed cases and 662 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Cassia County.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can read more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 10 new cases. You can view more HERE.

The state is reporting there are 2,978 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes five persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 3,135 cases.

Four new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 98.

State officials say 3 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 13 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 20 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 62 people were 80+.

94.9% of deaths with known race were White. 2.0% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.0% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for zero deaths is pending.

91.8% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.2% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero death is pending.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 411, and three new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 133.

Idaho is still far from being a national hot spot: The state ranks about 14th in the nation for new confirmed cases per capita, and death rates linked to COVID-19 are minimal here compared to other states.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 3245

78

23

7 186

2

0

0 23

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 532

655

235

34

259

61

211

1 12

101

35

4

38

10

27

0 5

25

5

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 128

20

34

15

5

7

2 38

2

13

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 128

79

19

18

29

2

5 15

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 500

44

2

23

6 7

1

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 94

10

26

4

1 13

0

5

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 1470

37

128

54

11

115 91

5

21

12

1

9 9

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 8307 662 93

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.