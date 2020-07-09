The Great Race for Education officially canceled

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — The Great Race for Education scheduled for Friday, July 17 is officially canceled for 2020.

The event sends teams of four people through downtown Idaho Falls in a battle of strength and wits to raise scholarship money for CEI students.

“The foundation and its board of directors are sad to cancel this year’s Great Race,” College of Eastern Idaho Foundation executive director Dave Facer. “With all that is going on regarding the pandemic, we felt it would be in the best interest of staff, volunteers, and participants to make this call. We look forward to the 2021 Great Race for Education and are keeping our fingers crossed that COVID-19 will be more contained by then.”

On average, this event has raised $30,000 to help local students reach their educational goals.

This would have been the 12th year of the event.

The event is sponsored by the College of Eastern Idaho Foundation.