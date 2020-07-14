Idaho healthcare leaders plead for coronavirus mask mandate

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho healthcare leaders pleaded for a statewide mask mandate on Tuesday, saying it’s the best way to slow a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

The officials from the five largest medical care providers in southwestern Idaho also urged residents to push local and state government leaders for mandates.

Gov. Brad Little has so far been unswayed: Spokeswoman Marissa Morrison says he has no plans for a mask mandate at this time.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University shows the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has nearly doubled in the past two weeks to more than 11,400.