Billings Montana Temple among list of 12 temples to begin reopening Phase 2

Coronavirus Coverage

BILLINGS, Mont. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces phased temple reopenings each week.

Most temples are in Phase 1 of reopening.

Beginning July 27, 12 temples will enter Phase 2. They are:

Billings Montana Temple

Bismarck North Dakota Temple

Columbus Ohio Temple

Copenhagen Denmark Temple

Frankfurt Germany Temple

Freiberg Germany Temple

Helsinki Finland Temple

Seoul Korea Temple

Stockholm Sweden Temple

Taipei Taiwan Temple

The Hague Netherlands Temple

Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple

See a full list of temples and their current status here.

The following three temples will begin Phase 1 of reopening on July 27, 2020, bringing to date a total of 125 temples reopening:

Columbia River Washington Temple

Guayaquil Ecuador Temple

Preston England Temple

The reopening of temples will proceed in a cautious and carefully planned and coordinated manner based on local government restrictions and as authorized by the Temple Department. The four phases of opening are designed to reduce risk, accommodate the demand and capacity of the temple, and observe any relevant health restrictions in the temple district.

Phase 1: Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment

Perform living sealings only for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions

Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only

Perform all temple ordinances for living individuals

Maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations

Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions

Continue providing ordinances for living individuals

Provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner

Open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed

Phase 4: Open for full operations

Resume regular temple operations

