Billings Montana Temple among list of 12 temples to begin reopening Phase 2
BILLINGS, Mont. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces phased temple reopenings each week.
Most temples are in Phase 1 of reopening.
Beginning July 27, 12 temples will enter Phase 2. They are:
- Billings Montana Temple
- Bismarck North Dakota Temple
- Columbus Ohio Temple
- Copenhagen Denmark Temple
- Frankfurt Germany Temple
- Freiberg Germany Temple
- Helsinki Finland Temple
- Seoul Korea Temple
- Stockholm Sweden Temple
- Taipei Taiwan Temple
- The Hague Netherlands Temple
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple
See a full list of temples and their current status here.
The following three temples will begin Phase 1 of reopening on July 27, 2020, bringing to date a total of 125 temples reopening:
- Columbia River Washington Temple
- Guayaquil Ecuador Temple
- Preston England Temple
The reopening of temples will proceed in a cautious and carefully planned and coordinated manner based on local government restrictions and as authorized by the Temple Department. The four phases of opening are designed to reduce risk, accommodate the demand and capacity of the temple, and observe any relevant health restrictions in the temple district.
Phase 1: Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment
- Perform living sealings only for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions
Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only
- Perform all temple ordinances for living individuals
- Maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations
Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions
- Continue providing ordinances for living individuals
- Provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner
- Open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed
Phase 4: Open for full operations
- Resume regular temple operations
Comments