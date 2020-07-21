556 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 4 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 556 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 21 new cases on Tuesday. There are 11 new cases in Bonneville, one new case in Custer, one new case in Fremont, one new case in Lemhi, two new cases in Jefferson, two new cases in Madison and three new cases in Teton. There are 201 total active cases. You can view more HERE.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE. There are 168 monitored (probable and confirmed) cases.
The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 15,822.
There are a total of 14,860 confirmed cases and 962 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state is reporting there are 4,504 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 16 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 5,169 cases.
The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 656, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 197.
Four new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 126.
State officials say 2 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 4 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 15 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 27 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 78 people were 80+.
95.1% of deaths with known race were White. 1.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 0.8% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for three deaths is pending.
91.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for three deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|5853
125
36
18
|342
3
2
4
|35
2
1
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|546
832
315
38
342
82
297
1
|15
119
45
6
39
15
28
0
|5
25
6
0
1
1
1
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|287
41
81
47
7
22
7
|77
3
25
11
0
1
0
|1
0
0
1
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
|219
132
22
23
34
6
8
|17
2
1
2
2
0
0
|1
2
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|1105
96
19
37
31
|11
5
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|105
17
44
7
0
|13
1
6
1
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|3381
95
229
143
14
143
|112
7
23
13
1
9
|20
0
2
0
0
2
|TOTAL
|14,860
|962
|126
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
