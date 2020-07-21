556 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 4 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 556 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 21 new cases on Tuesday. There are 11 new cases in Bonneville, one new case in Custer, one new case in Fremont, one new case in Lemhi, two new cases in Jefferson, two new cases in Madison and three new cases in Teton. There are 201 total active cases. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE. There are 168 monitored (probable and confirmed) cases.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 15,822.

There are a total of 14,860 confirmed cases and 962 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state is reporting there are 4,504 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 16 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 5,169 cases.

The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 656, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 197.

Four new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 126.

State officials say 2 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 4 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 15 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 27 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 78 people were 80+.

95.1% of deaths with known race were White. 1.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 0.8% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for three deaths is pending.

91.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for three deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 5853

125

36

18 342

3

2

4 35

2

1

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 546

832

315

38

342

82

297

1 15

119

45

6

39

15

28

0 5

25

6

0

1

1

1

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 287

41

81

47

7

22

7 77

3

25

11

0

1

0 1

0

0

1

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 219

132

22

23

34

6

8 17

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1105

96

19

37

31 11

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 105

17

44

7

0 13

1

6

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 3381

95

229

143

14

143 112

7

23

13

1

9 20

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 14,860 962 126

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

