Town Hall with Gov. Little Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho continues to set records for new coronavirus cases, and Idahoans have more questions than ever regarding the current situation.

The Idaho state office of AARP will host another telephone town hall with Idaho Governor Brad Little and Director of Health and Welfare Dave Jeppesen.

The hour-long conversation begins Tuesday at 12 p.m.

You can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.

This is an interactive forum, and you are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little and Director Jeppesen.

Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not.