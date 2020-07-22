Ultimate Bullriding Battle canceled

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Ultimate Bullriding Battle is canceled this year.

It was set for August 22 at Sandy Downs.

The decision was made Wednesday after Bonneville County and the Eastern Idaho Public Health District issued a Mandatory Mask Mandate and banned all large events.

"This is a tough call for us to make, and we both recognize and apologize for this late notice," The Ultimate Bullriding Battle Team said in a press release. "With that said - the health and safety of our sponsors, fans, volunteers, contestants and our entire community is most important to us. Thank you for your understanding and please save the date for next year August 28th 2021 at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls where we will come back even Bigger and Better."