Idaho restrictions to remain as coronavirus infections rise

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections, and Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic for at least another two weeks.

The governor on Thursday also reemphasized his plan for state-local collaborations in dealing with the pandemic, allowing local leaders to determine restrictions.

That continues his plan of allowing the state’s seven health districts and local officials to evaluate conditions in their areas and decide on restrictions with his oversight.

Little says local officials will best know how to respond.

Johns Hopkins University says that through Wednesday Idaho had 16,322 cases and 135 deaths.

Idaho officials reported 500 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths on Wednesday.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE. There are 145 monitored (probable and confirmed) cases.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 22 new cases Wednesday. There are 13 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi and 2 in Madison. EIPH is reporting 168 total active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH voted unanimously at a meeting Tuesday to approve an order to move Bonneville County into the moderate risk category; which would mandate the use of masks in the County for the next 14 days.

Under the order, social gatherings and events, both public and private, of more than 150 are prohibited. Also, every person in Bonneville County is required to wear a face covering that completely covers the person’s nose and mouth when the person is in a public place and other non-household

members are present and physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. You can view the full order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

You can view more HERE.