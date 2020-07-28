Express Lab, ISU and SIPH moving COVID-19 testing to Holt Arena August 3rd

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Express Lab, Idaho State University and Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be moving the location of their

COVID-19 testing site from its current location of Dyer Hall to the new location of the North Side (Tunnel 2) of Holt Arena on Monday, August 3.

To prepare for the move, the current testing site will close at 1:00 p.m. on

Friday, July 31 and will resume normal operation hours (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.) on Monday, August 3.

This testing is for current infection only and is collected by nasal swab only.

Patients must have an order from a provider in order to be tested; people may contact their private provider to be screened and have a test ordered, or they may call the SIPH COVID-19 Hotline at 208-234-5875 to be screened and have a test ordered.

To be tested, simply drive up to the collection center, present you photo ID, insurance, and provider order. Once the registration process is complete, a sample will be collected and you will be on your way. Results for your test will be sent to your provider. Testing is covered by most insurance companies. If you do not have insurance, the cash price for testing is $95.00. Debit or credit cards are accepted at the time of collection.

For people who do not have insurance, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will cover the cost of the test. If you do not have a primary care provider, and need to be tested please contact Southeastern Idaho Public Health at

208-234-5875.

For COVID-19 specific information, please call SIPH’s call center at 208-234-5875 or watch SIPH’s Facebook Live, Monday-Friday at 11 am.