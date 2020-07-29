Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
today at 5:34 pm
Published 5:35 pm

Incarcerated man with COVID-19 dies at hospital

Coronavirus jail logo image CDC Pixabay
Pixabay/CDC

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Correction reports an incarcerated person with COVID-19 has died.  

On July 22, Frank Dawson Conover, 66, was transported from Idaho State Correctional Center to a Boise hospital for emergency treatment.

While at the hospital, he tested positive for COVID-19 while being treated for other serious underlying health conditions. 

Conover was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:49 a.m. Wednesday.  

Idaho / Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply