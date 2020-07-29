Incarcerated man with COVID-19 dies at hospital

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Correction reports an incarcerated person with COVID-19 has died.

On July 22, Frank Dawson Conover, 66, was transported from Idaho State Correctional Center to a Boise hospital for emergency treatment.

While at the hospital, he tested positive for COVID-19 while being treated for other serious underlying health conditions .

Conover was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:49 a.m. Wednesday.