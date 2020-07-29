Pocatello Greek Festival canceled due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - People won't be able to get baklava (or any Greek goodies) from the annual Pocatello Greek Festival this year.

The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church chose to cancel the event to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The event is typically the largest Greek festival in Idaho.

“The moneys in the past have always gone to the restoration of our historic church. We’ve also worked on the landscaping of the grounds and the other buildings as well,” said Father Constantine Zozos of the church.

Zozos said he plans to host the event next year.