Teton County Wyo. extends face-covering order through August 14

Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Due to a continued increase in COVID-19 cases in Teton County Wyo., State Public Health Officer Alexia Harrist has approved a request to extend the Teton District Public Health Order #20-6.

The order requires all adults wear face coverings in public places in Teton County, including within the City of Jackson, through August 14, 2020.

Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell made the request for an extension due to a steady increase of COVID-19 cases in Teton County.

Teton County has had 134 cases between July 14 through July 27, 2020.

At a press conference Tueday, Governor Mark Gordon also announced the extension of the current statewide public health orders through August 15, 2020.

Please click here to read the first continuation of the Teton District Public Health Order #20-6 and all current statewide public health orders.