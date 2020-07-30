Canada imposes stricter rules for Americans going to Alaska

Coronavirus Coverage

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s border agency is announcing stricter rules for Americans traveling through Canada to Alaska amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canada Border Services Agency says the rearview mirror of cars will be marked with a leave-by date while they are in Canada en route to or from the U.S. state.

The U.S. Canada border remains closed to all non-essential travel but Americans and foreigners can drive to and from Alaska provided they follow certain rules.

Some Americans had been visiting popular tourist destinations in Canada, such as Banff National Park, after telling border agents they were driving to Alaska.