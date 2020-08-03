Jefferson County Diver’s License Office moves to appointment only

Coronavirus Coverage

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Jefferson County Driver's License Office will now only be assisting Jefferson County residents by appointment

The change was announced Monday due to the rise in the number of Jefferson County COVID-19 cases.

There have been more than 50 reported cases in Jefferson County in the last week. You can view more HERE.

Call 208-745-9229 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday - Friday to make an appointment.