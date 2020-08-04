559 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 10 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 559 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 22,234.

There are a total of 20,867 confirmed cases and 1,367 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

You can view the order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week were Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 7,875 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 22 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 6,818 cases.

The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 906, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 260.

There are 1,448 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,311 cases among health care workers.

10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 210.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 5 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 6 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 25 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 46 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 127 people were 80+.

94.17of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

89.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 7795

195

47

33 485

6

3

9 66

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 556

1130

389

47

443

129

412

1 15

127

50

6

48

15

32

0 6

32

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 669

61

109

129

7

54

13

3 143

5

28

26

0

9

1

0 2

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 343

240

29

53

41

13

11 18

5

1

2

6

0

3 2

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1622

151

34

58

78 11

5

0

0

0 14

0

0

0

2 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 123

30

80

14

0 15

0

8

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 4904

145

319

221

17

181 207

16

29

18

1

13 42

0

2

2

0

3 TOTAL 20,867 1,367 210

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

