Governor Little to host town hall Tuesday

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho continues to set records for new coronavirus cases, and Idahoans have more questions than ever regarding the current situation.

The Idaho state office of AARP will host another telephone town hall featuring special guests Idaho Governor Brad Little and Director of Health and Welfare Dave Jeppesen.

The discussion will focus on the latest news and information related to the ongoing pandemic.

“From unemployment benefits, mask mandates, testing procedures, school closures and every other disruption the coronavirus has caused, it’s important to hold elected officials accountable,” said Wissel. “These tele-town halls accomplish that and I encourage Idahoans to call and make their voices heard.”

The hour-long conversation begins Tuesday, August 4 at noon (MDT).

You can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little and Director Jeppesen Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not.

All topics callers may have related to the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed.

Tens of thousands of Idahoans have participated in the statewide town hall calls that began in March and thousands continue to listen-in each week. Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director, will moderate the call.

Governor Little will also host a press conference regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds and the safe reopening of Idaho schools Thursday, August 6, at 12 p.m. Mountain Time.