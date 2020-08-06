Governor Little to hold press conference Thursday

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Governor Little will host a press conference regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds and the safe reopening of Idaho schools on Thursday at 12 p.m. Mountain Time.

You can watch the press conference below.

On Wednesday, Gov. Little said he'll call the part-time Legislature back into a special session in late August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in a statement the special session will start during the week of August 24 and possibly include how to conduct the November general election.

The special session could also include legislation creating a liability shield for protection against lawsuits during declared emergencies such as the pandemic.

A timeline calls for lawmakers to give the governor specific legislation by mid-August.

Little would then issue a proclamation on August 17 detailing the exact issues to be considered.