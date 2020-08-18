Skip to Content
384 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 9 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 384 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 28,326.

There are a total of 26,431 confirmed cases and 1,895 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 57 new cases Tuesday. There are 29 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Custer, 16 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 5 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are 306 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County and Jefferson County.

The state is reporting there are 11,397 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 42 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 8,280 cases.

The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,170, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 328.

There are 1,966 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,698 cases among health care workers.

9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 282.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 10 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 36 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 66 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 161 people were 80+

95.6% of deaths with known race were White. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.7% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.8% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

87.9% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.1% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesProbableDeaths
Central District HealthAda
Elmore
Valley
Boise		9502
216
73
42		630
25
3
12		98
3
1
1
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas		574
1380
474
55
509
164
475
1		16
157
58
7
51
21
34
0		6
33
6
0
1
1
2
0
Eastern Idaho Public HealthBonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark		1422
106
202
274
15
97
61
16		242
15
40
35
0
12
1
0		6
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte		518
363
32
80
47
31
15
3		39
20
1
3
8
0
3
0		2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone		2000
186
42
86
172		15
6
0
0
0		22
0
0
1
4
Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictNez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis		177
36
145
17
5		17
0
9
1
1		19
0
0
0
0
Southwest District HealthCanyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington		6188
175
428
256
21
230		313
20
40
26
1
14		61
1
4
4
0
3
TOTAL26,4311,895282

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

