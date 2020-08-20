EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health reported another death due to complications from COVID-19 in Bonneville County.
The individual was a male in his 70s.
This is the seventh death in a Bonneville County resident and the nineth death overall in the health district. There has also been a death in Fremont and Jefferson Counties.
As of Wednesday, state officials have reported 291 COVD-19 related deaths in the state.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 10 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 38 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 68 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 166 people were 80+
95.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.7% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.7% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.
87.9% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.1% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.
