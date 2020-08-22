293 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Saturday, 2 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 293 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 29,662.

There are a total of 27,637 confirmed cases and 2,025 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health does not release updates on Saturday and Sunday.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released a report for Saturday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Payette County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 12,606 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 8,648 cases.

The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,246, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 346.

There are 2,138 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,807 cases among health care workers.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 306.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

11 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

41 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

71 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

174 people were 80+

95.7% of deaths with known race were White. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.7% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.7% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

88.4% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.6% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 9913

221

75

45 649

38

3

12 109

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 576

1428

499

56

518

172

488

2 18

161

61

7

52

24

37

0 6

33

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1533

120

206

288

17

98

63

16 295

20

40

43

0

14

15

3 7

0

0

1

0

1

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 556

388

33

98

48

35

15

4 39

22

1

3

8

0

3

0 2

4

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2047

188

42

95

181 15

6

0

0

2 23

0

0

1

9 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 211

39

166

19

6 16

0

9

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6388

184

494

264

22

240 347

21

56

26

1

14 64

2

4

4

0

3 TOTAL 27,637 2,025 306

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.