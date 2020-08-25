SIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County.

The individual was a male in his 80s.

This brings the total to seven deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.