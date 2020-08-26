305 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 11 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 305 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 30,780.

There are a total of 28,556 confirmed cases and 2,224 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Payette County.

The state is reporting there are 13,657 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 42 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 8,926 cases.

The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,304, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 363.

There are 2,235 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,895 cases among health care workers.

11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 337.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

11 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

42 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

83 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

192 people were 80+

96.1% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.2% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.5% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

88.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,143

226

76

47 710

47

3

12 116

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 580

1462

515

57

522

179

503

2 18

166

64

7

51

32

37

0 6

34

6

0

3

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1623

126

221

319

17

104

69

18 295

20

40

43

0

14

15

3 8

0

0

1

0

1

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 589

416

35

113

50

37

17

11 42

22

2

7

8

0

3

0 2

5

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2119

198

43

103

190 17

6

0

0

2 29

0

1

1

12 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 247

40

209

20

9 22

0

10

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6568

184

527

266

24

245 382

21

78

27

1

18 71

2

4

4

0

4 TOTAL 28,556 2,224 337

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.