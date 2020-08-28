262 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Friday, 10 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 262 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 31,384.

There are a total of 29,088 confirmed cases and 2,296 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 63 new cases on Friday. There are 53 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 1 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi and 5 in Madison. There are 362 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Fremont County, Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Payette County.

The state is reporting there are 14,175 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,060 cases.

The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,349, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 369.

There are 2,321 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,004 cases among health care workers.

10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 353.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

11 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

42 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

88 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

203 people were 80+

96.3% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

87.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,249

227

77

49 733

47

3

12 118

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 583

1481

528

57

527

187

513

3 18

169

64

9

53

32

37

1 6

34

6

0

3

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1750

127

234

330

29

111

70

18 295

20

40

43

0

14

15

3 9

0

0

1

0

1

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 620

447

40

124

51

37

18

19 42

22

2

7

8

0

3

0 2

5

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2146

204

43

109

193 18

7

0

0

2 29

0

1

1

12 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 262

40

223

20

9 22

0

11

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6654

186

554

269

24

249 397

22

85

28

1

18 73

2

4

5

0

4 TOTAL 29,088 2,296 353

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.