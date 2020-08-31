EIPH lifts orders of restriction in Clark and Lemhi Counties

Coronavirus Coverage

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - At the Eastern Idaho Public Health Board last Thursday, action was taken to lift Public Health's Orders of Restriction for Lemhi and Clark Counties.

Since the metrics were met, the Orders are being lifted effective immediately.

You can view a copy of the Order Lifting Restrictions for Clark here.

And for Lemhi here.

While there is no longer a requirement for individuals to wear face coverings when in public and no restrictions on gatherings/events, EIPH still recommends everyone practices the prevention strategies of staying home when you're sick, physical distancing outside of your immediate family members, wearing face covering when in public when you cannot maintain physical distance from those outside of your household and practice frequent handwashing.

"We all need to continue these efforts to keep the cases of COVID-19 at manageable levels and ensure our kids can stay in school, our businesses open, and so our hospitals are able to maintain capacity for all patients needing hospital care-not just COVID patients."