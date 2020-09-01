280 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 7 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 280 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 32,368.

There are a total of 29,969 confirmed cases and 2,399 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 140 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 51 new cases on Tuesday. There are 26 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson and 13 in Madison. There are a total 308 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Payette County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 15,212 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 59 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,309 cases.

The state said zero new hospitalizations have been reported leaving the total number at 1,394, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 381.

There are 2,404 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,094 cases among health care workers.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 368.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

45 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

90 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

211 people were 80+

96.4% of deaths with known race were White. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.5% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

87.7% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.3% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,487

240

78

50 780

48

6

12 127

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 588

1516

537

58

531

200

519

3 18

173

66

9

53

32

37

1 6

34

6

0

4

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1848

130

254

357

36

117

71

21 352

21

47

51

7

15

20

4 12

0

0

1

0

2

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 708

482

42

140

53

39

19

22 46

23

3

7

8

0

3

0 2

5

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2180

208

44

116

195 20

7

0

0

2 30

0

1

2

15 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 278

43

235

20

9 23

0

10

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6858

190

606

277

24

264 403

22

84

28

1

20 80

2

4

5

0

4 TOTAL 29,969 2,399 368

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.