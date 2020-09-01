EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting another death due to COVID-19.

The female in her 70s was from Bonneville County.

This brings the total number of deaths in Bonneville County to 12 and the total in the district to 15. There are 2 in Fremont County and 1 in Jefferson County.

State officials reported on Monday a total 361 recorded deaths in Idaho.

Officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

12 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

44 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

88 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

208 people were 80+

96.4% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

87.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.