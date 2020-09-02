296 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 4 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 296 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 32,664.

There are a total of 30,227 confirmed cases and 2,437 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bannock County. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update on Wednesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Payette County.

The state is reporting there are 15,585 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,378 cases.

The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,435, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 388.

There are 2,465 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,132 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 372.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

45 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

91 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

214 people were 80+

96.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.5% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

87.9% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.1% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,577

241

78

51 797

50

6

12 128

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 586

1522

544

58

531

203

519

3 18

173

68

10

53

34

37

1 6

34

6

0

4

1

3

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1848

130

254

357

36

117

71

21 352

21

47

51

7

15

20

4 12

0

0

1

0

2

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 726

561

42

146

55

39

19

25 47

23

3

7

8

0

3

0 3

5

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2200

211

44

119

195 20

7

0

0

2 30

0

1

2

15 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 288

44

239

20

9 25

0

10

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6899

192

616

277

24

267 405

22

86

29

1

21 81

2

4

5

0

4 TOTAL 30,227 2,437 372

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.