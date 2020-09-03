263 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Thursday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 263 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 32,927.
There are a total of 30,489 confirmed cases and 2,438 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 56 new cases Thursday. There are 44 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson and 3 in Madison. There is a total of 333 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.
You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 15,787 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,443 cases.
The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,442, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 392.
There are 2,479 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,160 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 372.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 45 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 91 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 214 people were 80+
95.7% of deaths with known race were White. 0.54% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.08% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.54% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.34% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.
87.87% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.13% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|10,620
241
79
51
|791
52
6
12
|128
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|588
1558
549
60
533
206
527
3
|18
176
68
10
53
34
37
1
|6
34
6
0
4
1
3
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|1920
130
262
366
42
120
71
21
|352
21
47
51
7
15
20
4
|12
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|742
588
43
149
56
39
19
27
|47
23
3
7
8
0
3
0
|3
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2217
214
44
119
196
|20
7
0
0
2
|30
0
1
2
15
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|292
44
240
21
9
|25
0
10
1
1
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|6927
207
629
277
24
274
|405
22
84
29
1
19
|81
2
4
5
0
4
|TOTAL
|30,489
|2,438
|372
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
