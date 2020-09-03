D93 schools will be in Phase 2 Sept. 7 – Sept. 11

D93 Families and Staff,

Next week, our schools will be open in Phase 2. Please go to http://d93.org/update to read more about the precautions we are asking everyone to take and the schedule for next week. The key precautions include:

Actively monitoring for symptoms of COVID including checking temperatures before leaving for school

Please keep children home if they have any new or unexplained symptoms Staff members are also expected to stay home with any new or unexplained symptoms

Maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing from students and staff members whenever possible

Wearing a face mask whenever physical distancing is not being maintained

We will also hold a D93 Live Chat with our families tonight at 8 pm. Please go to www.facebook.com/bjsd93/ to join the conversation.

Thank you for your support and cooperation. Together, we can keep our schools open and our staff and students healthy and safe.

Sincerely,

Scott Woolstenhulme

Superintendent