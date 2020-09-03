D93 schools will be in Phase 2 Sept. 7 – Sept. 11
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme announced Thursday schools will be open in Phase 2 (Yellow Phase) Sept. 7 - Sept. 11.
You can read the full letter from Woolstenhulme below. You can also join a Facebook Live at 8 p.m.
D93 Families and Staff,
Next week, our schools will be open in Phase 2. Please go to http://d93.org/update to read more about the precautions we are asking everyone to take and the schedule for next week. The key precautions include:
- Actively monitoring for symptoms of COVID including checking temperatures before leaving for school
- Please keep children home if they have any new or unexplained symptoms
- Staff members are also expected to stay home with any new or unexplained symptoms
- Maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing from students and staff members whenever possible
- Wearing a face mask whenever physical distancing is not being maintained
We will also hold a D93 Live Chat with our families tonight at 8 pm. Please go to www.facebook.com/bjsd93/ to join the conversation.
Thank you for your support and cooperation. Together, we can keep our schools open and our staff and students healthy and safe.
Sincerely,
Scott Woolstenhulme
Superintendent
