240 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 4 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 240 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 33,981.
There are a total of 31,443 confirmed cases and 2,538 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 73 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 38 new cases Tuesday. There are 25 new cases in Bonneville, 7 in Jefferson, 5 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 300 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH is also reporting another death due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 16,956 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,745 cases.
The state said 34 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,502, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 399.
There are 2,569 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,234 cases among health care workers.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 389.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 47 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 96 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 223 people were 80+
95.37% of deaths with known race were White. 0.51% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.03% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.77% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.29% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
87.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|10,868
246
80
50
|820
56
6
12
|131
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|589
1,620
576
60
537
209
535
3
|18
183
71
13
53
35
37
1
|6
35
6
0
4
1
4
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,031
139
291
381
42
126
73
21
|383
21
55
59
7
15
20
3
|12
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|781
648
47
166
61
40
19
28
|50
28
4
12
12
0
3
0
|4
8
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,266
223
45
122
203
|20
8
0
0
2
|31
0
1
2
16
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|223
50
256
25
9
|25
0
10
1
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,108
219
656
283
24
285
|418
23
87
29
1
20
|85
2
4
5
1
4
|TOTAL
|31,443
|2,538
|389
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
